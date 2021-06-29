Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 173 new cases, 32 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State totals for Michigan have risen to 894,433 cases of COVID-19 and 19,744 deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 173 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. 27 of the deaths were from a Vital Records Review.

Testing continues to average about 20,000 per day in the last 7 days, with the state’s positivity rate below 1.2%.

As of Friday, 61.4% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for over 4.9 Michigan residents. 51.9% of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

Ingham County reports 22,716 cases and 383 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,737 cases and 286 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,045 cases and 86 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,874 cases and 202 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,735 cases and 105 deaths.

