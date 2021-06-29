Coach in Nassar scandal gets early release from probation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A probationary period for a coach embroiled in the Larry Nassar scandal has ended early thanks to a ruling by a local judge.

Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages appeared in Ingham County Circuit Court on Monday. Klages was discharged from her 18-month probation for good behavior.

She says she has been mentoring a young woman in jail, which she says helped her realize she does not need gymnastics anymore.

“I spent my entire life coaching gymnastics and working with young women and mentoring them to be the best athlete and the best person they could become,” Klages said. “I did find out throughout this whole situation that I don’t need gymnastics to do that. I can still mentor without being a coach.”

Klages maintains her innocence in the Larry Nassar scandal, saying she does not remember being informed of his abuse at any time. She was one of three MSU staff members convicted, along with Nassar himself, and William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

