Coach in Nassar scandal gets early release from probation

Klages was discharged from her 18-month probation for good behavior.
This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University...
This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who has been charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. She is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997.(Lansing Police Department via AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A probationary period for a coach embroiled in the Larry Nassar scandal has ended early thanks to a ruling by a local judge.

Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages appeared in Ingham County Circuit Court on Monday. Klages was discharged from her 18-month probation for good behavior.

She says she has been mentoring a young woman in jail, which she says helped her realize she does not need gymnastics anymore.

“I spent my entire life coaching gymnastics and working with young women and mentoring them to be the best athlete and the best person they could become,” Klages said. “I did find out throughout this whole situation that I don’t need gymnastics to do that. I can still mentor without being a coach.”

Klages maintains her innocence in the Larry Nassar scandal, saying she does not remember being informed of his abuse at any time. She was one of three MSU staff members convicted, along with Nassar himself, and William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine.

