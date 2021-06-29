Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Car smashes into apartment complex in Lansing

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car has smashed into Marvin Gardens apartment complex on the 900 block of W. Cavanaugh in Lansing, near MLK.

LPD has confirmed nobody is hurt and 20 residents may be displaced due to the damage of the building.

People are being advised to avoid the area at this time.

The story is still developing.

