AG Nessel warns residents about scams and water-damaged vehicles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents to beware of scam artists and price-gougers who will try to take advantage of desperate home and vehicle owners over the next several days and weeks.

A particular concern is reports of price-gouging by towing companies that have towed cars out of flooded roadways and impounded them – as well as questionable contractors offering to help homeowners clean up after the weekend storms.

“I am concerned that bad actors may use the weekend’s flooding to overcharge or scam people who need assistance,” Nessel said. “Our Consumer Protection team is committed to investigating complaints and I encourage people to contact our office if you believe an entity is engaging in price gouging or other fraudulent behavior. We stand ready to hold accountable anyone who attempts to take advantage of this devastating situation.”

Nessel re-issued three consumer alerts related to natural disasters after the Department learned of complaints about possible price-gouging by towing companies salvaging vehicles abandoned during flooding in Southeast Michigan. Hundreds of abandoned vehicles remain through Southeast Michigan following the significant flooding and damage.

The first alert is focused on vehicle towing and explains the process to complain about unreasonable fees.

Drivers have the right to challenge whether your vehicle was properly towed and the reasonableness of towing and storage fees, but you must do so in a timely manner and in an appropriate district court.

The process requires vehicle owners to file a petition in the district court with jurisdiction over the location from which the car was towed. Owners must file the petition within 20 days from the date on the notice that your vehicle was towed as abandoned and will be responsible for applicable court filing fees.

The petition and instructions for how to fill it out are included with the mailed notice, or available on the Secretary of State’s webpage.

If a hearing is requested, owners can also get the vehicle back while awaiting the hearing outcome, but will have to either:

post a towing and storage bond, (which will include the accrued towing and storage fees) with the court; or pay the abandoned vehicle fees and the accrued towing and storage fees to the custodian of your vehicle.

If the court finds the vehicle was wrongly towed, owners will be reimbursed for towing and storage fees, and the abandoned vehicle fee will be returned.

Nessel is also reminding people to research contractors when home repairs are needed prior to paying for a project and alerting drivers to be cautious of water-damaged vehicles being sold on the used car market.

To file a complaint with the Attorney General, or get more information, contact:

Consumer Protection Division: P.O. Box 30213 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-7599 Fax: 517-241-3771 Toll free: 877-765-8388



Or fill out the online complaint form.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.