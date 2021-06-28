Wimbledon Tennis Has Begun

-WIMBLEDON, England (AP) - Wimbledon has returned after being canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and some things have not changed at the All England Club.

Day 1 featured enthusiastic fans, plenty of rain that postponed several matches and a victory for defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic.

There also were two big wins for Americans: Frances Tiafoe eliminated French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Sloane Stephens defeated two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova.

Djokovic began his quest for a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title and sixth at Wimbledon by dropping the opening set to Jack Draper, a 19-year-old wild-card entry from England. But Djokovic quickly got himself back to his best tennis and won in four sets.

In other action:

- American qualifier Denis Kudla rallied from a two-set deficit to win his opening match at Wimbledon. Kudla beat No. 30-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. The score was 5-7, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-3.

- Sofia Kenin advanced to the second round by beating Xinyu Wang 6-4, 6-2. Kenin saved the only break point she faced. The 2020 Australian Open champion is seeded fourth.

- No. 2-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus was this year’s first winner at Wimbledon. She swept her opening match against qualifier Monica Niculescu, 6-1, 6-4.

