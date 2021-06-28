Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Why you should check your retirement funds

By WILX News 10
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you opened up your latest retirement statement? It’s okay to take a peak every once in a while. Rachel Depompa explains *why* you should check in on your retirement account from time to time.

It’s important to log into your retirement account a few times a year because your life changes over time and Tiffany Lam-Balfour- an investing and retirement specialists with NerdWallet says- you want to make sure your investments still fit with your needs.

“You should check to make sure you are not overly concentrated in a certain area. That your investments are performing well. That you’re not paying too much. So, then it becomes a bit more important to know what’s inside your account,” “Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing and retirement specialist with Nerdwallet.

She says it’s important because down the road you want to have some money of your own and not be relying totally on social security. If investing is confusing and you’re not sure what to do there are financial advisors and robo advisors. Your work may even offer financial classes or seminars for your 401K.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Ways to start earning travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Americans sitting on travel rewards
Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Only 43% of Americans know their investments
Watching Your Wallet: Spring cleaning your finances
Watching Your Wallet: Avoid getting charged too much for rental cars