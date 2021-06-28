Watching Your Wallet: Why you should check your retirement funds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you opened up your latest retirement statement? It’s okay to take a peak every once in a while. Rachel Depompa explains *why* you should check in on your retirement account from time to time.

It’s important to log into your retirement account a few times a year because your life changes over time and Tiffany Lam-Balfour- an investing and retirement specialists with NerdWallet says- you want to make sure your investments still fit with your needs.

“You should check to make sure you are not overly concentrated in a certain area. That your investments are performing well. That you’re not paying too much. So, then it becomes a bit more important to know what’s inside your account,” “Tiffany Lam-Balfour, investing and retirement specialist with Nerdwallet.

She says it’s important because down the road you want to have some money of your own and not be relying totally on social security. If investing is confusing and you’re not sure what to do there are financial advisors and robo advisors. Your work may even offer financial classes or seminars for your 401K.

