In wake of Surfside, FL building collapse, BBB offers tips to raise funds for victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Four days have passed since the collapse of the Surfside, Florida condo building. 10 are dead, and 150 have yet to be accounted for, as families are growing increasingly desperate for answers.

As the tragedy continues to unfold, there are many who want to lend a helping hand to victims and their families as crews continue to work around the clock to find survivors.

However, while tragedy strikes, there are those looking to cash in on the horrific event.

This is where the Better Business Bureau comes in. The BBB is offering tips to help donors make sure their donation is going to a reputable source.

“Any time something tragic like this happens, our first instinct is to help. But scammers take advantage of that and try to trick those with good intentions,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “The sad part is, in these cases the money never makes it to those who really need it. That is why it is so important to vet an organization before you donate.”

Some potential donors may turn to crowdfunding sites during times like this. BBB recommends donors give to established nonprofit organizations with a track record of serving people in times of disaster. However, if you are looking to give through a crowdfunding site, the safest way is to give to people you personally know.

BBB has created tips for those who do want to make donations through crowdfunding platforms.

To make an informed donation, the BBB says:

Consider experienced disaster assistance organizations. Charities with a track record provide an opportunity for donors to check them out before making a donation. For example, . Charities with a track record provide an opportunity for donors to check them out before making a donation. For example, American Red Cross and Salvation Army (National Corporation) have issued the following statements: American Red Cross Statement on Surfside Assistance and Salvation Army Statement on Surfside Assistance

Verify collaborations. If a campaign announces it is a combined fundraising effort of a number of organizations, verify this collaboration by visiting the websites of the participants.

Look for more details on new organizations. Newly created organizations, although well-intended, are difficult to vet. Consider asking questions such as: Who’s in charge? Is there a governing board identified on the website that provides oversight? Do the appeals and website clearly identify what planned activities will be funded?

For additional information and advice on giving, visit the Wise Giving Alliance website at Give.org or the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org.

