Things your groomer can help look out for after summertime fun with your dog

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Summer is the perfect time to load up the car and take Fido out for some fun in the sun, but it’s what you do when you get back that is just as important.

Owner of Ruff Cuts, Lauren Wood says there are a few things to look out for on your dog that the groomers can help find as well.

“I definitely recommend checking your dog over regularly, but bringing him into the shop regularly helps as well,” says Wood, “We have our high velocity dryers that separate the fur and down to the skin, so that we can see all over their body where normally you can’t always do that, when you’re just visually checking them or petting them.”

Wood adds that the groomers at Ruff Cuts have also been able to find things like injuries or lumps that the animal’s owner didn’t notice that has saved many lives.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.