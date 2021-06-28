Advertisement

Things your groomer can help look out for after summertime fun with your dog

By Holly Harper
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Summer is the perfect time to load up the car and take Fido out for some fun in the sun, but it’s what you do when you get back that is just as important.

Owner of Ruff Cuts, Lauren Wood says there are a few things to look out for on your dog that the groomers can help find as well.

“I definitely recommend checking your dog over regularly, but bringing him into the shop regularly helps as well,” says Wood, “We have our high velocity dryers that separate the fur and down to the skin, so that we can see all over their body where normally you can’t always do that, when you’re just visually checking them or petting them.”

Wood adds that the groomers at Ruff Cuts have also been able to find things like injuries or lumps that the animal’s owner didn’t notice that has saved many lives.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

CAMW!
Learning more about equal opportunity in the workplace
Brock Fletcher
Helpful tips for sellers and buyers when it comes to home inspections and disclosures
ELPL summer fun
Summer reading fun at the East Lansing Public Library
Rob Buffington
Tips on what to do with all your extra stuff when you’re selling your home