Teen identified as suspect in shooting on Jolly Rd

Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr, 17, was shot and killed on June 16.
Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, has been charged with the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr., 17, of Lansing.(Lansing Police Department)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Homicide Investigation team developed a suspect in the case of a homicide in the 2900 block of Jolly Rd on June 16.

Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, of Lansing was arraigned on multiple charges in the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr, also 17 and of Lansing.

On Friday, June 25, Wilder was located in South Lansing and arrested without incident. He was then transported to the Lansing Police Department Detention facility.

Saturday, Wilder was arraigned in 54-A District Court on:

  • Count 1: Homicide - Open Murder
  • Count 2: Weapons - Dangerous - Carrying with unlawful intent
  • Count 3: Weapons - Felony Firearm
  • Count 4: Weapons - Felony Firearm

He was denied bond by Magistrate Millmore. Wilder’s next scheduled court appearance is a probable cause conference on July 8 and a preliminary exam set for July 15 in front of Judge Buchanan.

