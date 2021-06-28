Summer reading fun at the East Lansing Public Library

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Summer is in full swing at the East Lansing Public Library and they have fun things going all season.

ELPL has their Summer Reading Challenge for ages baby through adult going with various prizes available for some lucky participants.

They also will be doing some library community outreach including outdoor yoga, writing workshops and their ‘Library On The Go’ bus which will be making stops at various parks.

To sign up for the reading challenge or see where the library will be next, visit their website: elpl.org

