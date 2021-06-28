Pres. Biden set to travel to Michigan Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - President Joe Biden will be coming to Michigan Saturday, July 3. This is one of several visits the President has made to Michigan since being elected in November 2020.

Biden plans to travel to Traverse City to meet with Governor Gretchen Whitmer as part of the Administration’s nation-wide “America’s Back Together” tour to celebrate progress the U.S. has made against COVID-19, the White House said in a news release.

Biden last toured the state in May to visit the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to spotlight the electric vehicle future he envisions for the United States.

More details of the event will follow.

