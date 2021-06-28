Olympic Basketball Roster Formally Announced

Advertisement

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
-UNDATED (AP) - Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players - Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green - already in their 30s.

In addition to those five players, the U.S. also has gotten commitments from Bam Adebayo, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, Jerami Grant, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum to play on the team.

