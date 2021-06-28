Advertisement

New Seattle Hockey Team Lands Minor League Affiliate

The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.
The Seattle Kraken will join the NHL for the 2021-22 season.(Seattle Kraken)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season.

Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022. Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

Basketball
Big Ten/ACC Challenge Pairings Set
Rain clouds move in over National Stadium Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tokyo, one month before...
Olympic Basketball Roster Formally Announced
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor loses his helmet rounding third base while scoring in the eighth...
Indians Lose Outfielder Naylor
Cincinnati's Caty McNally will be flying home from Wimbledon with a grand slam trophy after...
Wimbledon Tennis Has Begun