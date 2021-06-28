MSU updates it’s COVID-19 rules in light of progress made

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As vaccinations lower the infection rate of COVID-19 throughout Michigan, the state has lifted the majority of the pandemic rules that were intended to stop the spread. Now, Michigan State University (MSU) is following suit.

Nearly 9 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Michigan, meaning about 46% of Michiganders are either fully or partially vaccinated. This has given the state and MSU leave to lift many restrictions and, effective immediately, MSU is lifting most of its COVID-19 mandates.

Face masks will no longer be required indoors regardless of vaccination status. MSU buildings, services and venues can operate without limitations. Employees, students and others coming to the campus no longer have to fill out the daily health screening form. In addition the COVID-19 early detection program is no longer mandatory.

MSU will not be totally without COVID-19 rules, however. Those who are working in or visiting a health care setting connected with MSU must continue to wear a face mask and follow applicable. Employees who have been working remotely will continue to do so for the time being. Face masks will still be required when traveling on a bus, including CATA buses on compus.

“If needed, we will put the necessary COVID‑19 protocols back in place to protect our campus community. The one thing each of you can do now to avoid that is getting vaccinated with an FDA-authorized or WHO-approved vaccine,” MSU President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. wrote on the university’s website. “It is the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you, particularly as dangerous variants such as the B.1.617.2 Delta variant continue to spread.”

At present MSU officials say they’re not mandating COVID‑19 vaccinations for the fall semester, outside of some very limited settings. However, based on the trends over the next several weeks, including the number of COVID‑19 cases and the impact of vaccinations, they say this could be revisited.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.