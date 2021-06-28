Advertisement

Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject.

He is wanted for questioning in a larceny from auto/credit card fraud case.

Anyone able to identify the subject is asked to contact Officer Scaccia at 517-853-4800.

