Learning more about equal opportunity in the workplace

CAMW! tells us more about the role of an equal opportunity officer
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s important that an employer makes sure that all of their employees are treated fairly at work. Tekea Norwood, the COO and Equal Opportunity Officer of Capital Area Michigan Works!, explains the role of an Equal Opportunity Officer and the various responsibilities of an EO.

Learn more about the why the EO is so important when it comes to making sure everyone is treated fairly in the workplace.

