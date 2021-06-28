LARA, Mich. Public Service Commission warns of utility fraud scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) and Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are urging Michiganders to be vigilant about giving personal information or information about their utility account after four MPSC staff members received misleading phone calls on their home or personal phones in recent weeks.

One MPSC staff member received a phone call from a caller claiming to be from the State of Michigan and repeatedly asked for information about her gas bill. Another staff member received a call in which the caller implied he was from Consumers Energy and asked repeatedly for her account information.

“Neither the State of Michigan nor energy utilities such as Consumers Energy or DTE Energy Co. make unsolicited phone calls or come to your door asking to see your utility bill or for your utility account number,” said MPSC Chair Dan Scripps.

Utility customers should call the MPSC’s Customer Assistance Division at 1-800-292-9555 if they receive high-pressure calls asking for personal utility account information, which can be used to switch utility services without permission.

The MPSC wants business and residential customers to make informed decisions about choosing a natural gas provider and evaluating their current rates under Michigan’s Gas Customer Choice program. The MPSC’s consumer tip sheet has helpful information to help customers in making their decisions.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.