Jackson PD searching for suspect in drive-by

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Police say the suspect in a drive-by shooting is still at large.

Officers say just after 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, the victim was traveling east on Main Street in Blackman Charter Township when the suspect, driving a white Cadillac SUV, made a u-turn.

Police say someone in the Cadillac then opened fire. No one was hurt, but the other car was hit multiple times.

Witnesses provided investigators with the vehicle’s description and a part from the vehicle was found at the scene of the shooting.

The SUV was later found parked on Tanbark Lane. The vehicle had a bullet hole through the mirror with the shot appearing to have come from inside the vehicle. The part found matched the vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident.

If you know anything about the shooting, call the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100

