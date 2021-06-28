Ingham County Probate Court returns to full capacity

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Ingham County Courts are lifting all coronavirus-related health restrictions and returning to full capacity.

This means for Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts:

face coverings and social distancing will not be required

COVID-19 screening will no longer be performed

and a majority of courthouse services are now back in-person.

The Michigan Supreme Court is still encouraging trial courts to use Zoom for hearings when practical.

Zoom will be permitted for the following hearings:

Uncontested Probate Hearings

Mental Health Hearings

Pretrial Hearings

Probate Motions without testimony

Emergency Guardianships

If you would like to appear via Zoom on a matter not listed above, please follow MCR 2.402.

Additionally, effective July 1, the Ingham County Probate Court will no longer accept filings by email and filings may be made in person or by mail.

More information can be found on the Ingham County website.

