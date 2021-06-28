Advertisement

Ingham County Probate Court returns to full capacity

The Michigan Supreme Court is still encouraging trial courts to use Zoom for hearings when practical.
Ingham County Courthouse
Ingham County Courthouse(courthouses.co)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday Ingham County Courts are lifting all coronavirus-related health restrictions and returning to full capacity.

This means for Ingham Circuit and Probate Courts:

  • face coverings and social distancing will not be required
  • COVID-19 screening will no longer be performed
  • and a majority of courthouse services are now back in-person.

Zoom will be permitted for the following hearings:

  • Uncontested Probate Hearings
  • Mental Health Hearings
  • Pretrial Hearings
  • Probate Motions without testimony
  • Emergency Guardianships

If you would like to appear via Zoom on a matter not listed above, please follow MCR 2.402.

Additionally, effective July 1, the Ingham County Probate Court will no longer accept filings by email and filings may be made in person or by mail.

More information can be found on the Ingham County website.

