Indians Lose Outfielder Naylor

-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision Sunday in Minnesota.

Naylor smashed into rookie second baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in right field when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.

Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. The team says he will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by a specialist. The team did not give a timetable for Naylor’s return.