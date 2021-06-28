Advertisement

Indians Lose Outfielder Naylor

Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor loses his helmet rounding third base while scoring in the eighth...
Cleveland Indians' Josh Naylor loses his helmet rounding third base while scoring in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
-CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians outfielder Josh Naylor will need surgery after breaking his right ankle during a frightening collision Sunday in Minnesota.

Naylor smashed into rookie second baseman Ernie Clement in the fourth inning. Naylor was sprinting toward a shallow pop in right field when he hit Clement as the players were trying to make the catch.

Naylor spent the night at a hospital in Minneapolis. The team says he will be evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic this week by a specialist. The team did not give a timetable for Naylor’s return.

