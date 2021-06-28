Homeowners frustrated with fireworks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we get closer to Independence Day, many people aren’t waiting to set off their fireworks.

In some Lansing neighborhoods, the fireworks are non-stop even though the window leading up to the Fourth of July starts Tuesday. It’s a time many people aren’t looking forward to.

“It usually starts around 11, 11:30 at night, goes for 2 or three hours,” said one man who lives near Attwood Park. “Quarter sticks or something bigger. Something definitely shouldn’t be shooting off in a neighborhood like this.”

One resident has video showing her neighbor setting fireworks off around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

They said the noise keeps them up.

“What goes through my mind is ‘does he shoot them towards my house?’” she said.

They didn’t want to be identified for that reason.

They said they’ve given up trying to call the police.

“It went out all last summer, the police were out here just about every night,” the man told News 10.

Lansing Police said they are able to respond if the caller knows where the fireworks are coming from, but if the caller doesn’t know the exact house, it’s hard to ticket the offender.

Residents say they’re doing what they can to drown out the noise.

“We close our windows and turn up on our air and it’s not as loud.”

In Lansing, fireworks are allowed to be set off starting Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. and goes through Sunday night.

The city of Lansing is holding its Fourth of July festivities this weekend.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday downtown.

The fireworks will be launched at 10:15 Sunday night from Riverfront Park.

