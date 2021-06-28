Helpful tips for sellers and buyers when it comes to home inspections and disclosures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -By now you’ve probably heard that it’s a seller’s market right now. But what does that mean when it comes to home inspections and disclosures?

Brock Fletcher, with The SELLING Team With Kelller Williams Realty, stopped by Studio 10 to explain what some of the terminology means and how to make sure you’re protected if you’re selling your house, or if you’re buying a new home.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.