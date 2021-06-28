Former MSU Police Captain back in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Michigan State University Police captain is expected back in court Monday morning.

Valerie O’Brien is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing, facing two misdemeanors.

She was arrested by Michigan State Police in February for drunk driving and carrying a concealed handgun while intoxicated. Dash camera footage shows her being aggressive with the arresting officers and saying she did not care if she got fired.

A blood test showed O’Brien’s blood alcohol content was 0.25. That is more than three times the legal limit.

O’Brien is expected to be in Ingham County Court at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.