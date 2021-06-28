Former Catholic priest faces additional sex abuse charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A former Oakland County priest who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a minor is now facing two more cases.

In September 2020, Gary Berthiaume, now 80, was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, which carries a 15-year felony.

A preliminary exam in that case is set for July 21 at 9 a.m. before Judge James Brady in Oakland County’s 47th District Court.

Friday, Berthiaume was arraigned on two added cases.

All three cases stem from allegations of abuse in the 1970s involving three different victims who were between 13 and 15-years-old at the time. Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wyandotte and later at Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington during that timeframe.

In Oakland County’s 46th District Court, Berthiaume now faces:

two counts of gross indecency, 5-year felonies, or $2,500.

In that court, Berthiaume received a $5,000 personal bond with a no-contact order with any victims, or anyone under 18 years old.

He is due back in court on July 12 at 9 a.m. before Judge Debra Nance.

In Oakland County’s 47th District Court, where he was charged in the original case, Berthiaume now faces:

two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, 15-year felonies.

In the 47th District Court, Berthiaume received a $100,000 personal bond with no unsupervised contact with anyone under 16.

A probable cause conference is set for July 7.

“We remain indebted to the courageous survivors who share their stories and therefore allow our clergy abuse team to pursue criminal charges in court,” Nessel said. “We must ensure justice is served against those who use their powerful positions to prey on others who seek guidance and trust.”

Including Berthiaume, the Attorney General’s investigation has resulted in criminal charges being filed against 11 individuals with ties to the Catholic Church. The clergy abuse team just secured its fourth conviction last week.

To learn more on the Attorney General’s Catholic clergy abuse investigation, or to submit information, visit the Attorney General’s website. Tips can also be provided over the phone by calling 844-324-3374.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.