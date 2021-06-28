Advertisement

Federal mandatory mask order continues for airplanes, buses, public transit systems, and rail systems

By Rachel Hyams
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the State of Michigan lifting emergency orders on June 22, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds everyone to continue to mask up on airplanes, trains, public transit, and intercity vehicles, including vans and buses. This will remain in effect through Sept. 13.

This is in compliance with the federal face mask requirement issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and an order issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The federal requirements were implemented after President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998, promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, “to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely.”

More COVID-19 information has been posted on their respective websites for further guidance:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case
Utility meters are shown. LARA and MPSC are warning of scams with people trying to get personal...
LARA, Mich. Public Service Commission warns of utility fraud scam
A former Oakland County priest who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a minor is...
Former Catholic priest faces additional sex abuse charges
Jaydin Devon Wilder, 17, has been charged with the shooting death of Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.,...
Teen identified, charged in deadly shooting on Jolly Rd