Federal mandatory mask order continues for airplanes, buses, public transit systems, and rail systems

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Despite the State of Michigan lifting emergency orders on June 22, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds everyone to continue to mask up on airplanes, trains, public transit, and intercity vehicles, including vans and buses. This will remain in effect through Sept. 13.

This is in compliance with the federal face mask requirement issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and an order issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The federal requirements were implemented after President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 13998, promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, “to save lives and allow all Americans, including the millions of people employed in the transportation industry, to travel and work safely.”

More COVID-19 information has been posted on their respective websites for further guidance:

