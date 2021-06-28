Dunkin’ Donuts is adding some ‘pop’ to their drinks with their new boba inspired product

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers to add some “pop” in their cold drinks.

The popular breakfast chain added what they call “popping bubbles” to their menu to create bubble tea inspired drinks.

The bobas are strawberry flavored, and all drinks served with the bobas come with a wide paper straw so they don’t get stuck.

No chance at getting this with your hot coffee though, as they are only offered for cold drinks.

Starting Friday, July 2, Dunkin’ is launching a popping bubbles instant game online.

Customers could win gift cards and other prizes or a grand prize of $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.