Advertisement

Dunkin’ Donuts is adding some ‘pop’ to their drinks with their new boba inspired product

(Source: Dunkin’ Donuts, file)
(Source: Dunkin’ Donuts, file)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering customers to add some “pop” in their cold drinks.

The popular breakfast chain added what they call “popping bubbles” to their menu to create bubble tea inspired drinks.

The bobas are strawberry flavored, and all drinks served with the bobas come with a wide paper straw so they don’t get stuck.

No chance at getting this with your hot coffee though, as they are only offered for cold drinks.

Starting Friday, July 2, Dunkin’ is launching a popping bubbles instant game online.

Customers could win gift cards and other prizes or a grand prize of $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

Meridian Township PD needs assistance identifying subject wanted in a fraud case
Utility meters are shown. LARA and MPSC are warning of scams with people trying to get personal...
LARA, Mich. Public Service Commission warns of utility fraud scam
Federal mandatory mask order continues for airplanes, buses, public transit systems, and rail systems
A former Oakland County priest who was previously charged with sexually assaulting a minor is...
Former Catholic priest faces additional sex abuse charges