Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 311 new cases, 5 deaths over three day period

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus cases continue to rise ever so slowly in the state of Michigan. Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths since Friday, June 25.

State totals rise to 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths.

Testing continues to average about 20,000 per day in the last 7 days, with the state’s positivity rate below 1.2%.

As of Friday, 61.4% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for over 4.9 Michigan residents. 51.9% of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

Ingham County reports 22,711 cases and 382 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,733 cases and 285 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,045 cases and 86 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,873 cases and 202 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,735 cases and 105 deaths.

