Advertisement

Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 311 new cases, 5 deaths over three day period

Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic(AP)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The coronavirus cases continue to rise ever so slowly in the state of Michigan. Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 311 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths since Friday, June 25.

State totals rise to 894,260 cases and 19,712 deaths.

Testing continues to average about 20,000 per day in the last 7 days, with the state’s positivity rate below 1.2%.

As of Friday, 61.4% of Michiganders 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for over 4.9 Michigan residents. 51.9% of residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

Ingham County reports 22,711 cases and 382 deaths.

Jackson County reports 14,733 cases and 285 deaths.

Clinton County reports 6,045 cases and 86 deaths.

Eaton County reports 8,873 cases and 202 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 5,735 cases and 105 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner
House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
Person fatally shot by police in Upper Peninsula community
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Red Cedar Gymnastics
Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

Latest News

Coronavirus in Michigan
Daily Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 174 new cases, 2 deaths
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
For WILX's 'Give Blood Telethon' with the American Red Cross, News 10 Today anchor Mallory...
WILX's Mallory Anderson Donates Blood
Daily Coronavirus Report: 91 new cases, 15 deaths