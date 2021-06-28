Court Docs: Deputies met with suspect night before homicide investigation

EATON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - We are learning more about the man charged with killing a 79-year-old man in Eaton County. Court documents show police talked with the suspect the night before Carl Florian was found dead.

Andrew Paul, 23, is facing two charges for the death of Carl Florian, open murder and mutilation of a dead body. Florian was found dead by his son on Fathers’ Day, but court records show Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies actually talked to Paul the night before.

His parents called for a welfare check after he got home and was acting erratically. Deputies found Paul’s clothes covered in blood and human tissue inside his pants pocket. Paul also had a cut on his hand.

Florian was found dead on the floor of his home the next day. Deputies said he was stabbed several times and there was a large open cut in his lower back. They told the court the wound matched the tissue found in Paul’s pocket.

Florian was also shot in the head twice. Deputies found a knife and a gun in the home and a trail of blood through the house. It’s not clear how long Florian was dead before he was found.

Court records show Paul was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and goes through episodes where he will take a walk.

Paul lives less than a half mile from Florian. He is currently is being held without bond at the Eaton County Jail.

