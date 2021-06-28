A cornhole tournament is coming to the National Cherry Festival near Grand Traverse Bay

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cornhole tournament is coming to the National Cherry Festival, making this the first official cornhole tournament to be played there.

The event will take place in the beer tent area in the Open Space Park beginning at noon on July 7.

This will be a round robin seeding event:

Each team will play four games against randomly against opponents

Teams record and points difference will determine seeding for a double elimination tournament where there will be two tiers

Tier 1 will be the top 32 teams from the round robin

Tier 2 will be the remaining teams

Organizers are anticipating a prize pot of over $2,000 and each tier’s top three teams will receive cash and prizes.

Cost is $40 per team and to ensure your spot you can register online here. They will take registrations at the gate if there is still room.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.