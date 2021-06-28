A cornhole tournament is coming to the National Cherry Festival near Grand Traverse Bay
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cornhole tournament is coming to the National Cherry Festival, making this the first official cornhole tournament to be played there.
The event will take place in the beer tent area in the Open Space Park beginning at noon on July 7.
This will be a round robin seeding event:
- Each team will play four games against randomly against opponents
- Teams record and points difference will determine seeding for a double elimination tournament where there will be two tiers
- Tier 1 will be the top 32 teams from the round robin
- Tier 2 will be the remaining teams
Organizers are anticipating a prize pot of over $2,000 and each tier’s top three teams will receive cash and prizes.
Cost is $40 per team and to ensure your spot you can register online here. They will take registrations at the gate if there is still room.
