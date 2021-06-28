Advertisement

Construction starts at Jackson Police Headquarters

The project has been a long time coming, with concrete and other support materials breaking down over time.
City of Jackson, Michigan police department
City of Jackson, Michigan police department
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Demolition starts Monday morning at the Jackson City Police Department to clear the way for a new public entrance.

During the construction, Jackson Police Department’s main lobby will be closed.

The City says this project has been a long time coming, with concrete and other support materials breaking down over time.

“This construction has been needed for many years, as the concrete and underlying base material has broken down over time,” says Director Elmer Hitt. “The deterioration has now become a safety hazard for the citizens we serve and must be repaired. We look forward to re-opening the lobby after a few weeks with a new sidewalk, ramp, and stairs.”

Construction is expected to take a few weeks with no announced target end date.

Anyone who still needs to do business in the building is asked to call ahead of time. Citizens can still conduct business at the Jackson Police Department by calling the number for the service they need:

Records – (517) 788-4120
  • Background Checks
  • Accident Reports
  • Fingerprinting
  • Copies of Police Reports / FOIAs
Service Desk – (517) 768-8700
  • Firearm Purchase Permits and Registration
  • Private Property Crash Reports
  • Sex Offender Registration
  • Other General Questions

“As always, any need for a police officer should be routed through 911,” the City said. “Even in a non-emergency situation – all officers are dispatched through 911.”

