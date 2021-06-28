Construction starts at Jackson Police Headquarters

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Demolition starts Monday morning at the Jackson City Police Department to clear the way for a new public entrance.

During the construction, Jackson Police Department’s main lobby will be closed.

The City says this project has been a long time coming, with concrete and other support materials breaking down over time.

“This construction has been needed for many years, as the concrete and underlying base material has broken down over time,” says Director Elmer Hitt. “The deterioration has now become a safety hazard for the citizens we serve and must be repaired. We look forward to re-opening the lobby after a few weeks with a new sidewalk, ramp, and stairs.”

Construction is expected to take a few weeks with no announced target end date.

Anyone who still needs to do business in the building is asked to call ahead of time. Citizens can still conduct business at the Jackson Police Department by calling the number for the service they need:

Records – (517) 788-4120

Background Checks

Accident Reports

Fingerprinting

Copies of Police Reports / FOIAs

Service Desk – (517) 768-8700

Firearm Purchase Permits and Registration

Private Property Crash Reports

Sex Offender Registration

Other General Questions

“As always, any need for a police officer should be routed through 911,” the City said. “Even in a non-emergency situation – all officers are dispatched through 911.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.