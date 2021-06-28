Clinton County Road Commission cleans up after storm

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Parts of Mid-Michigan are still cleaning up from Saturday’s storm that brought more than seven inches of rain and three tornadoes.

The Clinton County Road Commission says they’ve been out working since Saturday night cleaning up debris and taking care of the roads they had to close.

Water from a nearby river got so high it washed out part of Bauer Road in Fowler. Monday, crews brought in more gravel to fill in the hole left behind. Still, there was more damage.

“We had a lot of trees down. We had some areas with high winds, shear winds, so we had probably 35 to 40 trees down over the road which can also be very dangerous, especially at night after dark. We’ll have some crews going out to clean up the tree debris that’s left over, the branches and things like that, for probably the next couple of days,” said Dough Steffen, managing director of the Clinton County Road Commission.

With more rain on the way this week, Steffen wants to remind everyone to avoid driving through water on roadways.

“This is why we tell people, whenever you see a road closed and there’s water over the road, please don’t drive through it. It’s very dangerous. You don’t know what’s happening below that water surface. There could be a small trench. There could be a complete culvert washout so it can be very dangerous to drive through standing water,” he said.

If you see any storm damage on the roads the road commission may have missed, call their office at 989-224-3274.

