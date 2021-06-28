Bill aims to reduce opioid overdose death

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some in the Michigan legislature want to pass a bill to increase access to naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse opioid overdoses.

In the state of Michigan, opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 20% from the first half of 2019 to the first half of 2020 and over 60 more people died last year as compared to 2019.

“It’s horrible and anything that we can do to help prevent that, and obviously there are many other things that need to be done, but we are at this point that we do need to do what we can to save lives, and if that’s putting a drug out there that will overcome the overdose, then that’s what we need to do,” Renee Smith said.

Smith lost her son to a drug overdose in 2015, and she says her heart still aches.

“I’m six years into this and I’m getting ready to cry right now just talking about it, the ache never goes away,” Smith said.

She thinks having access to naloxone would have been life changing for her son.

“If it were accessible, if it had been accessible back then perhaps it would have saved his life,” Smith said.

However, some don’t feel the same way.

One mother who wished to remain anonymous said they lost their son to a opioid overdose as well.

“I know it’s there to help but I’m hoping people don’t overuse it, like as a ‘I’ll do drugs now and get fixed later, that’s the only thing I hate about the fear of it,” she said.

“The availability of naloxone does not increase opioid use, misuse, or overdose. So that stigma that is out there really needs to be addressed so that might be the one thing in my mind that might hold up some sort of law like this,” said Michigan State Doctor Jamie Alan RPH, PHARMD, PH.D.

