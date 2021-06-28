Advertisement

Big Ten/ACC Challenge Pairings Set

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pairings for this coming men’s basketball season Big Ten/ACC Challenge were announced Monday. Michigan State will host Louisville and Michigan will play at North Carolina. Both games will be played on December 1st with times and television assignments yet to be announced.

