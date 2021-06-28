Baseball player from East Lansing trying to make a roster spot on Team USA under-12 squad

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A young baseball player from East Lansing has the chance to play on the national stage. It’s not the Olympics but, East Lansing’s Anthony Branoff has his eyes on a gold medal. He is trying for a roster spot on Team USA 12-and-under team.

“It’s been my dream forever, and to know that I can actually do it is really nice,” said Anthony Branoff.

He’s doing his best to make the 12-and-under team for USA Baseball and compete against some of the best young players in the world.

Branoff completed his goals hitting leadoff for team Mizuno in the futures invitational over the weekend in Cary, North Carolina.

He led his team in hits, going 2-for-3 against SBA Futures, the number three team in the country.

“Scouts are going to notice that they’re good, and they’re going to see how you can perform against those other good teams. That’s going to help me if I can play good against them,” said Branoff.

Anthony tells us he’s thankful for being able to play for the Great Lakes Renegades out of Jackson.

“We’re playing every weekend, so it’s nonstop,” said Branoff.

Branoff heads to Illinois this week to take part in the national team identification series. This will give him more exposure and a better shot to play for Team USA.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.