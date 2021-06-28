Advertisement

Detroit woman charged with stealing money from mother, brother while they live in nursing homes

Money
Money(WRDW)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Detroit woman faces embezzlement charges for allegedly stealing money from her mother and brother while they lived in nursing homes.

Kim Carter, 41, faces two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $1,000 and under $20,000, felonies punishable by five years and/or $10,000 each, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Carter was a guardian for her mother, who lived in Alpha Manor Nursing Home in Detroit. Carter allegedly used her mother’s bank account to spend more than $17,000 on items not related to her mother and refused to pay for her mother’s care at the nursing home.

“Getting legal access as guardian to the finances of a family member doesn’t make that account your personal slush fund,” said Nessel.

Carter also allegedly stole more then $6,000 from her brother’s bank account while he received care at the Boulevard Manor Nursing Home in Detroit, according to Nessel.

“We stand ready to take action against anyone who tries to take advantage of those no longer in control of their own finances,” Nessel said.

Carter was charged in the 36th District Court in Wayne County on Thursday. Arraignment and a probable cause conference are being scheduled by the court.

