Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing its doors after 22 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Red Cedar Gymnastics is closing their doors after 22 years. The owners say they can’t afford to keep it open anymore.

“I’m not sad I am just really grateful. It’s been an amazing experience and I feel very lucky,” said Director of Red Cedar Gymnastics, Jamie Boyd-Hamilton.

Boyd-Hamilton says they built life long relationships after their 22 years in business.

“They will always be a part of me, this is where I raised my own children, it’s where I was a second mom to so many other kids. This is my family,” said Boyd-Hamilton.

Despite the spotlight on abuse in gymnastics in the Lansing area, Jamie is grateful her athletes trusted her over the years.

“Our enrollment never waivered, our families never waivered. To have earned that trust, support, and respect means a lot to me,” said Boyd-Hamilton.

Local athlete Audrey Jodlin says she has spent the last 5 years going to Red Cedar Gymnastics.

“I loved pretty much almost everything about it,” said Jodlin.

While this tight knit group may have had to say goodbye to Red Cedar Gymnastics, their friendships will last a lifetime.

“I don’t know we just have a lot of fun whenever we hangout. We Facetime every day. We’ve grown very close over the time we’ve been here,” said Jodlin.

