Lansing family seeking help following house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What started out as any other night turned into a nightmare as Susan Worden woke up to flames in her home.

“I never felt something like I felt when I was looking at the house thinking they weren’t going to come out and that they were trapped,” said Worden.

Within 5 minutes the Worden’s families lives completely changed after losing everything in a house fire. The family is safe but the home Susan grew up in is gone. Susan says she is grateful her kids who were upstairs made it out alive.

“The first thing when I saw the fire I yelled ‘kids’ I said ‘we need to get the kids’ because I knew they were upstairs. My youngest son and my daughter were awake had they not been awake they probably would not have made it,” said Worden.

She says all four kids made it out safe, one having to jump from the roof. They lost their two dogs and two ferrets to the flames.

“He kept crying he was crying every couple minutes he kept telling me I want to go home I want to see Drago, I want to see the ferrets and I kept telling him we don’t have a home anymore. It was really hard,” said Worden.

But the family is thankful to be alive and together.

“It’s still hard for me I keep thinking I walk down the aisle at Walmart and look at stuff and I’m just like oh I don’t need that I have that at home. I keep saying home like I have a home and I don’t have one anymore. It still hasn’t fully hit me,” said Worden.

To donate to the GoFundMe to help the Worden’s get back on their feet click here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.