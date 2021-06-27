19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning. Police say he and his friend were headed to Jobbie Nooner, a boat party on Lake St. Clair.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ezekiel El Amin and his friend, a 22-year-old Holt man, were out in an aluminum bass boat on Friday afternoon. They were trying to return to shore when it started storming and the boat took on water. Both men were wearing life jackets.

The sheriff’s office got a call around 11:40 Friday night saying there was possibly a person in the water yelling for help.

The 22-year-old Holt man was rescued just after midnight on Saturday morning. El Amin’s body was found by the U.S. Coast Guard just after 6 a.m.

“This incident is tragic, and our condolences go out to Mr. El Amin’s family. I would like to remind everyone of the importance of weather when spending time on the water,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a press release.

