Advertisement

19-year-old Lansing man drowns at Jobbie Nooner

Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.
Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning.(WCAX)
By Kylie Khan
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rescuers found the body of a 19-year-old Lansing man early Saturday morning. Police say he and his friend were headed to Jobbie Nooner, a boat party on Lake St. Clair.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Ezekiel El Amin and his friend, a 22-year-old Holt man, were out in an aluminum bass boat on Friday afternoon. They were trying to return to shore when it started storming and the boat took on water. Both men were wearing life jackets.

The sheriff’s office got a call around 11:40 Friday night saying there was possibly a person in the water yelling for help.

The 22-year-old Holt man was rescued just after midnight on Saturday morning. El Amin’s body was found by the U.S. Coast Guard just after 6 a.m.

“This incident is tragic, and our condolences go out to Mr. El Amin’s family. I would like to remind everyone of the importance of weather when spending time on the water,” said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham in a press release.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
Severe Weather Warnings issued for several Mid-Michigan counties
A Michigan man walked free Friday after serving 16 years of a life prison sentence, following...
Michigan man cleared of 3 murders after 16 years in prison
Heavy rain, flooding prompt Gov. Whitmer to declare State of Emergency for Wayne County
Local leaders react to Derek Chauvin sentencing

Latest News

House fire destroys home
Lansing family seeking help following house fire
WILX Weather Webcast 6/26/21 Late Evening
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship from US sails away
Heavy rain, flooding prompt Gov. Whitmer to declare State of Emergency for Wayne County