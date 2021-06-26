Tornado Watch issued for several Mid- Michigan counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for several parts of Mid-Michigan.

Warm weather combined with rain and wind have all the makings for the possibility of a tornado, however, one has not been spotted on radar.

The Mid-Michigan counties currently under a Tornado Watch include:

Ingham

Clinton

Eaton

Gratiot

Ionia

Calhoun

Barry

Stay with News 10 for updates on the possibility for severe weather.

