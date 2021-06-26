Advertisement

Tornado Watch issued for several Mid- Michigan counties

WILX News 10 Weather Authority
WILX News 10 Weather Authority
By Jake Vigna
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch until 8 p.m. for several parts of Mid-Michigan.

Warm weather combined with rain and wind have all the makings for the possibility of a tornado, however, one has not been spotted on radar.

The Mid-Michigan counties currently under a Tornado Watch include:

  • Ingham
  • Clinton
  • Eaton
  • Gratiot
  • Ionia
  • Calhoun
  • Barry

Stay with News 10 for updates on the possibility for severe weather.

