Alex Trebek honored, singer Kelly Clarkson wins 2 trophies at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kelly Clarkson won two trophies at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night for her eponymous talk show.

The singer was honored as host, beating out daytime newcomer Drew Barrymore among others, and the show won in the entertainment talk category.

“Jeopardy!” won as best game show. Executive producer Mike Richards accepted from the show’s set, and dedicated the award to 37-year host Alex Trebek, who died of pancreatic cancer in November.

“He was more than just a game show host, he was a legend, a towering figure,” Richards said in pre-taped remarks. “He believed that ‘Jeopardy!’ was more than just a game show. He loved it because it stood for facts, competition, and the celebration of intelligence.”

Trebek was remembered in a special tribute segment, along with Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those honoring Trebek in taped comments were U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I got to talk with him a few years ago and he expressed to me how proud he was to be a Canadian,” Trudeau said. “I had to tell him that all Canadians are incredibly proud that he’s one of us as well.”

Marla Adams and Max Gail won supporting actor trophies.

Adams plays Dina Mergeron on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless.” The 82-year-old actor accepted at home with the Emmy statue on a table behind her.

Gail appeared on stage while socially distanced due to the coronavirus pandemic to accept for his role as Mike Corbin on ABC’s “General Hospital.” It was the 78-year-old actor’s second trophy in the supporting category, having won in 2019.

“Red Table Talk,” featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, won for informative talk show.

Ina Garten of “Barefoot Contessa” won as best culinary host. “CBS Sunday Morning,” hosted by Jane Pauley, earned morning show honors.

Sheryl Underwood of CBS’ “The Talk” presided over the show. She was one of the hosts last year, when the show was done virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

