In My View 6/25/21: MHSAA got a lucky break with weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MHSAA got a lucky break with their weather last weekend compared to this weekend and they would have struggled to finish the school year.

As it was, they drew a record 16,300 paid fans over three days at MSU’s Old College Field for the finals in three different sports and the end of the year format works perfectly at MSU’s complex more so than any other venue the MHSAA has ever used for any sport, in my view.

