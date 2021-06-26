Local leaders react to Derek Chauvin sentencing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaders in mid-Michigan say they’re torn between what they consider justice for George Floyd and what is a fair punishment for Chauvin.

One in particular is asking if it would be different if it were a Black man committing a similar crime.

With the news still fresh in their minds, News 10 spoke with people who had mixed feelings on whether or not Chauvin received his just due, and what they think needs to be done in the future.

Jennifer E. Cobbina is a professor of criminal justice at MSU.

“This is the longest sentence any officer has received in the state of Minnesota,” Cobbina said. 22 years and six months is how long Derek Chauvin has been sentenced for the murder of George Floyd. Criminal Justice professor Jennifer Cobbina says Chauvin’s sentence is about what she expected, but she sympathizes with those who feel it wasn’t enough.

“We have to think too: What if the roles were reversed? How long would Black man receive for killing an officer or even having killed a white person? What would that sentence be?” Cobbina asked. “So, I can certainly understand why some would say this isn’t long enough and feels like a slap on the wrist.”

Ron Bacon, Commissioner of the MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan, says he gives the court credit for doing their best in handling such an unprecedented case, but still feels a level of dissatisfaction.

“Anytime there’s violent crime it’s very difficult to consider any form of punishment ‘justice’ per se,” Bacon said.

“From an emotional perspective I don’t feel any great satisfaction or anything,” Bacon said. “But I think from a legal perspective they did their best.”

Cobbina says that, going forward, she hopes communities will take some of the money used for policing and instead use it to hire people trained to deal with mental health issues.

“On the one hand we want officers to be violent warriors that come when violence takes place, then on the other hand we’re expecting them to be social workers right? They can’t do it,” Cobbina said. “So, when we say defund the police it’s about taking funds away from police departments and reallocating those funds to other agencies and other municipalities which can address some of these other issues.”

Commissioner Bacon says he hopes all legal systems will continue to make progress in providing equity and fairness to all, regardless of race or circumstance.

