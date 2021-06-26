Heavy rain, flooding prompt Gov. Whitmer to declare State of Emergency for Wayne County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer is declaring a state of emergency in Wayne County to help address threats related to heavy rainfall, which resulted in widespread flooding, power outages, flooded roadways, stranded motorists, flooding of homes, and displaced residents.

The National Weather Service forecasts heavy rain and strong winds over the weekend across southern Michigan. Additional counties may be added as needed and conditions change, according to the Governor’s office.

“We are continuing to work closely with emergency response coordinators and local leaders across the state to address widespread flooding,” said Governor Whitmer. “The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated to coordinate our state’s response as we rush resources to affected areas, and the state of emergency declaration will help counties access even greater assistance.”

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

“Our staff have been working closely with Wayne County officials since the flooding began,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “We will continue to partner with the county and make certain all needs are being met as the community recovers.”

In addition to the emergency declaration, Gov. Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) today due to flooding and severe weather in Southeast Michigan.

The SEOC was activated as of 11:00 a.m., according to the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD). SEOC personnel are monitoring the situation and working with state and local officials as well as private sector partners to ensure any resource needs are met. EMHSD district coordinators are on scene with local emergency management officials and supporting local emergency operation centers.

