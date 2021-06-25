Advertisement

Victim in Jackson house fire identified, autopsy shows gunshot wound

The house fire is being investigated as arson, as it appears the fire was intentionally set inside, near the front portion of the residence.(WITN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The victim of a Robinson St. house fire in Jackson on June 17 has been identified.

Gregory Sims, 73, was found by firefighters near the back of the residence in the kitchen area. Sims was found with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Preliminary findings from an autopsy indicate the cause of death was the gunshot wound with no indication that the fire contributed to his death with the victim’s body relatively unscathed.

The fire is being investigated as arson, as it appears the fire was intentionally set inside, near the front portion of the residence.

Based upon the investigation currently, the gunshot is believed to have been self-inflicted. Final autopsy results are pending toxicology results.

