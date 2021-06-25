Taking pride in your employees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -June is Pride Month, and we’re always looking for ways here on Studio 10 to be inclusive.

Tim Sackett with HRU Tech shares some ways employers can navigate this month.

Sackett says, ”I try to lead by example with my own team, I say, I’m not LGBTQ, I’m not a member, but I’m, an ally and so I want to come in and I want to wear my shirt, I want to wear my rainbow colors, and I want to show them that I support.”

Check out more ideas from Sackett in the video attached.

