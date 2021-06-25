Advertisement

Suspect arraigned on multiple charges following home invasion in Bingham Twp.

His next court date is set for July 8.
Eliasar Flores, 52, of Lansing was arraigned on multiple charges including home invasion,...
Eliasar Flores, 52, of Lansing was arraigned on multiple charges including home invasion, criminal sexual conduct, and posession methamphetamine.(Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a home invasion on W. Taft Rd in Bingham Township was arraigned on multiple charges in 65th District Court in St. Johns on Thursday.

Eliasar Flores, of Lansing, was arraigned on:

  • Home Invasion - first degree
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct - second degree
  • Breaking and Entering with Intent
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Habitual Offender and Parole Violation

On Wednesday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of W. Taft Rd The homeowner had called 911 after finding that a male had entered their home and attempted to tie him up while assaulting him.

The homeowner and another resident fought the suspect, pushing him outside. They secured their residence while calling 911 and the suspect fled in a pickup truck.

Clinton County Deputies along with Michigan State Police searched the area and located the unoccupied truck in a wooded area approximately one mile from the initial scene.

Following a search of surrounding buildings, the suspect was found trying to steal a vehicle and was apprehended. The Sheriff’s Office says that Flores appeared to be under the influence as he was taken into custody.

Flores, 52, is being held at the Clinton County Jail on no bond. His next court date is set for July 8.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a package of bills.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to provide food and rental assistance to families across Michigan
Michigan convenience stores and restaurants say they are seeing a shortage of popular liquors.
Michigan’s stores, restaurants facing liquor shortage
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
Armored truck overturns on Lake Lansing road

Latest News

Westbound I-96 at US-127 closed after a semi jack-knifed early Friday morning.
Ingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating semi-truck crash
Mayor Schor announces City buildings will open to the public Monday, July 12.
Schor announces City buildings will open to the public July 12
LARA announced that all bodies at Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C. have been removed or...
Bodies found at unregistered Ypsilanti crematory removed from facility
Walk for mental health
Walk for MH - News 10 at 11 p.m. - VOD - clipped version