Suspect arraigned on multiple charges following home invasion in Bingham Twp.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a home invasion on W. Taft Rd in Bingham Township was arraigned on multiple charges in 65th District Court in St. Johns on Thursday.

Eliasar Flores, of Lansing, was arraigned on:

Home Invasion - first degree

Criminal Sexual Conduct - second degree

Breaking and Entering with Intent

Possession of methamphetamine

Habitual Offender and Parole Violation

On Wednesday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a home invasion call in the 1000 block of W. Taft Rd The homeowner had called 911 after finding that a male had entered their home and attempted to tie him up while assaulting him.

The homeowner and another resident fought the suspect, pushing him outside. They secured their residence while calling 911 and the suspect fled in a pickup truck.

Clinton County Deputies along with Michigan State Police searched the area and located the unoccupied truck in a wooded area approximately one mile from the initial scene.

Following a search of surrounding buildings, the suspect was found trying to steal a vehicle and was apprehended. The Sheriff’s Office says that Flores appeared to be under the influence as he was taken into custody.

Flores, 52, is being held at the Clinton County Jail on no bond. His next court date is set for July 8.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.