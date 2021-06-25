Advertisement

Steelers Add Key Player

A Pittsburgh Steelers jacket and hat. Available at a store at the Albany Mall.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
-PITTSBURGH (AP) - It didn’t take long for the Pittsburgh Steelers to find a replacement for David DeCastro. They have signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner to a one-year deal a day after cutting DeCastro. Financial terms were not disclosed, but Pittsburgh did find itself with a little money to spend after releasing DeCastro, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro who served as the linchpin of a line that was among the league’s best for the second half of the 2010s. Turner heads to Pittsburgh three months after getting cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent just one season in Los Angeles, playing in a career-low nine games.

