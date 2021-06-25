Schor announces City buildings will open to the public July 12

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that City buildings will open to the public starting Monday, July 12, when the City of Lansing’s State of Emergency officially ends.

“I would like to thank residents and all those that work with the City of Lansing for their patience as we work diligently to re-open City facilities in an efficient and safe manner,” said Mayor Schor. “Throughout the pandemic, City of Lansing employees have worked hard to continue to provide services to our residents, and we are all looking forward to re-opening City facilities on July 12th as we return to normal operations.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, Mayor Schor issued Executive Order 2020-02, declaring a State of Emergency, and it has been extended by the Lansing City Council several times as required under state law. Mayor Schor worked with City Council President Peter Spadafore to decide that City of Lansing buildings can re-open on July 12, when the State of Emergency ends.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce the opening of City buildings to the public,” said Peter Spadafore, President of the Lansing City Council. “It has been a long and challenging 460 days for our residents and I want to thank the public for their understanding and patience and my colleagues on the City Council and Mayor Schor for working together to ensure City government functioned and remained accessible to our residents,” “We have endured a lot over the last year and because of cooperation and hard work, it’s time to move from surviving the pandemic to thriving in the Capital City.”

Details on department hours, appointment requirements, etc., will be provided prior to July 12. Residents and interested parties can check the individual department pages on the City of Lansing website or the COVID-19 webpage.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.