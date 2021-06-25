Police warning drivers about major cause of accidents in heavy rainfall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday’s rainy forecast could mean more commutes like drivers experienced in the morning, when accidents shut down multiple highways.

Friday night police have a warning for all drivers: Slow down out there.

As of the evening, the rain is still continuing to fall in mid-Michigan, and many potholes are filling with water. As drivers head to their destinations, they need to be aware to avoid standing water.

News 10 spoke to MSU police about why it is important to take it slow on the roads today.

MSU Police Captain Chris Rozman encourages drivers to drive slow, turn headlines on, don’t use cruise control, and keep extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

“We would discourage drivers from driving through standing water,” Rozman said. “Obviously during periods of prolonged rain sometimes there’s water that accumulates on the roadways and drivers should not attempt to go through any standing water that has accumulated on the road.”

Stacy Holbrook says she’s seen people causing accidents by driving too fast for the conditions.

“I am always worried. I’ve seen some crazy driving out there some of it is… Really they need to make better choices,” Holbrook said. “Because they have a family to go home to. Not only do they, but the people that they’re affecting around them, everybody’s affected by one person’s choice.”

Drivers are already seeing large amounts of water on the roads as rain continues to come down. And Holbrook says drivers rushing to their destination is the main problem she sees on the roads.

“The weather makes people stress a little bit higher, they want to hurry and beat the rain get out of the rain,” Holbrook said. “Just slow down. It’s going to come no matter what, we need it.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.