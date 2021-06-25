Advertisement

NASCAR Standout Ingram Dies

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, former driver Jack Ingram makes his way to the podium...
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2014, file photo, former driver Jack Ingram makes his way to the podium to accept his ring during the NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Charlotte, N.C. Ingram, a hard-hosed, hot-tempered racer who won five NASCAR championships and more than 300 races, has died, the NASCAR Hall of Fame said Friday, June 25, 2021. He was 84.(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - NASCAR Hall of Famer Jack Ingram has died at the age of 84. No details were released by the Hall of Fame, which announced Ingram’s death. Ingram won five championships in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He was widely regarded as the best driver in history of NASCAR’s second-tier Xfinity Series until Mark Martin broke his wins record. Kyle Busch now holds the record. Ingram ended his career with 122 top-five and 164 top-10 finishes in 275 starts of what is now known as the Xfinity Series. He lived in North Carolina.

